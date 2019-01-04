The global laser land levelers market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the government support for the growth of construction sector. A major sector that propels the overall development of a country's economy is the construction industry. Hence, governments in several countries are supporting the growth of the construction sector, which will contribute to the increase in demand for land leveling equipment such as laser land levelers during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global laser land levelers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for climate-smart practices in agriculture as one of the key emerging trends in the global laser land levelers market:

Global laser land levelers market: Rising demand for climate-smart practices in agriculture

One of the basic and integral farm practices carried out before sowing is land leveling. Undulated lands do not bode well for water absorption and farm productivity. Unexpected climate variations pose unprecedented challenges to the agriculture sector. The increase in temperature can affect rainfall patterns, thereby reducing the availability of groundwater for irrigation. This can significantly impact agricultural production. Hence, farmers require climate-smart agricultural practices and technologies that save scarce resources for agriculture, such as water and energy.

"Farmers prefer agricultural practices that increase yield and income and reduce environmental footprints. Laser land leveling is one such farm activity that contributes to sustainable agriculture, which helps in reducing the impact of climate change on agriculture. Thus, the rising demand for climate-smart practices in agriculture is likely to accelerate the growth of the global laser land levelers market, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global laser land levelers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global laser land levelers market by type of laser (rotary laser, plain level laser, and dot laser), end-user (agriculture sector and construction sector), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The rotary laser segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 44% of the market. This type of laser segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

