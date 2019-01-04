

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plans to start delivery of the Model 3 sedan to customers in China in March 2019.



The company is offering only two variants of the Model 3 in China for now. The starting price for the long-life all-wheel-drive Model 3 version in China will be 499,000 yuan or $72,000, while the high-performance all-wheel drive version starts at 560,000 yuan or $81,000.



Tesla announced a 7 percent price-cut in China for the Model 3 in late December, marking the third time in the last two months that the company has adjusted its prices in the world's largest market for electric vehicles.



According to Tesla, the Model 3 standard rear-wheel drive version is expected to be available in the Chinese domestic market in the second half of 2019 and the local price will be announced before the listing.



Tesla has now opened its online Model 3 configurator for the Chinese market, enabling potential buyers to plan specific configuration options for their vehicles.



While announcing its third-quarter financial results in late October, Tesla noted that the Model 3 was its best-selling car in the U.S. in terms of revenues and the fifth best-selling car in terms of volumes.



Tesla also said that in order to significantly increase the affordability of Model 3, it has decided to accelerate its manufacturing time-line in China.



The company aims to bring portions of Model 3 production to China during 2019 and to progressively increase the level of localization through local sourcing and manufacturing. Production in China will be designated only for local customers, the company noted.



Tesla has acquired an 864,885-square meter plot in Shanghai's Lingang area for its new factory in China. The new factory, which Tesla calls the Gigafactory 3, will be the electric car maker's first Gigafactory outside the U.S.



Tesla also announced Friday that the online Model 3 configurator is now open to left-hand drive European markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX