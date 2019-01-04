Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract signed between CARMILA (Paris:CARM) and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2018:
- 203,848 actions Carmila
- 743,970 euros
For information, at the time of the last assessment on 30 June 2018, the following resources were available:
- 95,618 actions Carmila
- 2,967,960 euros
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of 819,370,170 euros
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
