Under the liquidity contract signed between CARMILA (Paris:CARM) and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2018:

203,848 actions Carmila

743,970 euros

For information, at the time of the last assessment on 30 June 2018, the following resources were available:

95,618 actions Carmila

2,967,960 euros

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of 819,370,170 euros

Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

