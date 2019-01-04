The "Global Leather Handbags Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leather handbags market will grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
Customers seek value for money, particularly when buying an expensive product
The products of popular brands are made of superior quality leather and are highly durable. Leather remains a major style statement for end-users. The growing demand for luxury products also drives the market for leather goods.
One of the foremost factor that customers seek in a product is durability which along with strength, is an important characteristic of leather. The improvements in leather-processing technology, manufacturing capabilities and productivity, without compromising on the durability, form, stability and comfort have helped in maintaining the demand for leather handbags.
Influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions
The fashion industry has been experiencing rapid changes and advancements over last two decades mainly owing to growing fashion- conscious population, particularly in developing in regions. In addition, endorsements and the use of fashion products by celebrities influence the customer purchase decision.
Thereat of counterfeit products
The growing numbers of counterfeit products will adversely affect the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors operating in the global market during our forecast period. Advertising and promotional campaigns and undertaken by vendors help in retaining and attracting customers and ensuring loyalty toward the brands and prevent users from buying counterfeit products.
Key Players
- Hermès
- Kering
- LVMH
- PRADA
- Tapestry
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of omnichannel retailing
- Growing preference for affordable luxury leather handbags
- Increasing demand for eco or organic leather and biofabricated leather
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hermès
- Kering
- LVMH
- PRADA
- Tapestry
