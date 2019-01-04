The "Global Leather Handbags Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leather handbags market will grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Customers seek value for money, particularly when buying an expensive product

The products of popular brands are made of superior quality leather and are highly durable. Leather remains a major style statement for end-users. The growing demand for luxury products also drives the market for leather goods.

One of the foremost factor that customers seek in a product is durability which along with strength, is an important characteristic of leather. The improvements in leather-processing technology, manufacturing capabilities and productivity, without compromising on the durability, form, stability and comfort have helped in maintaining the demand for leather handbags.

Influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions

The fashion industry has been experiencing rapid changes and advancements over last two decades mainly owing to growing fashion- conscious population, particularly in developing in regions. In addition, endorsements and the use of fashion products by celebrities influence the customer purchase decision.

Thereat of counterfeit products

The growing numbers of counterfeit products will adversely affect the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors operating in the global market during our forecast period. Advertising and promotional campaigns and undertaken by vendors help in retaining and attracting customers and ensuring loyalty toward the brands and prevent users from buying counterfeit products.

Key Players

Herms

Kering

LVMH

PRADA

Tapestry

