The "Corn Starch Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global corn starch market to grow with a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on corn starch market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on corn starch market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global corn starch market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for corn starch in food beverages, animal feed and other end user industries

Growing usage of ethanol as an alternative fuel

Increasing usage of corn starch in paper and textile industries

Restraints

Growth in production of value-added chemicals

Advancement in biotechnology and discovery of new organisms for fermentation

Opportunities

Availability of other substitutes

Growth in prices of raw materials

Segments Covered

Type

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Native Starch

Application

Paper and Corrugated

Food Beverages

Textile

Chemicals

Others

Company Profiles

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Roquette Freres S.A.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Ingredion

Tate Lyle

Monsanto Company

Bayer AG

Grain Processing Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Corn Starch Market Overview

4. Corn Starch Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Corn Starch Market by Type

6. Global Corn Starch Market by Application

7. Global Corn Starch Market by Region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trzxnx/corn_starch?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005371/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food Ingredients