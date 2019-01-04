The "Corn Starch Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global corn starch market to grow with a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.
The study on corn starch market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.
The report on corn starch market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global corn starch market over the period of 2016 to 2024.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing demand for corn starch in food beverages, animal feed and other end user industries
- Growing usage of ethanol as an alternative fuel
- Increasing usage of corn starch in paper and textile industries
Restraints
- Growth in production of value-added chemicals
- Advancement in biotechnology and discovery of new organisms for fermentation
Opportunities
- Availability of other substitutes
- Growth in prices of raw materials
Segments Covered
Type
- Modified Starch
- Sweeteners
- Native Starch
Application
- Paper and Corrugated
- Food Beverages
- Textile
- Chemicals
- Others
Company Profiles
- Cargill
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Ingredion
- Tate Lyle
- Monsanto Company
- Bayer AG
- Grain Processing Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Corn Starch Market Overview
4. Corn Starch Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Corn Starch Market by Type
6. Global Corn Starch Market by Application
7. Global Corn Starch Market by Region
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
