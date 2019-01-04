D-Link Offers One of the World's First Water Sensors that Works with the Google Assistant

Users can now simply use their voice to communicate with D-Link's DCH-S161 Wi-Fi Water Sensor

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link has announced that the DCH-S161 Wi-Fi Water Sensor is now one of the first on the market to work with the Google Assistant. Users now have extra peace of mind knowing they can conveniently ask the Google Assistant to find out if the DCH-S161 detects a water leak, even when they're away from home. Just say "Hey Google, does the detect a water leak?" The functionality is currently live without the need for firmware upgrades. Users simply need to link their mydlink account to the mydlink Smart Action for the Google Assistant.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803357/water_Sensor.jpg

About the DCH-S161

The DCH-S161 is a wireless sensor that helps to keep homes safe by detecting water leaks. It can be easily set up with the free mydlink app, and the DCH-S161 connects to your existing Wi-Fi router. Designed for convenient placement, the water sensor is wall mountable, battery-powered, and comes with a 5.9 ft. cable. When water is detected, the sensor's alarm goes off and the LED light turns on, while the mydlink app sends push notifications to your mobile device wherever you are, so that you can act fast to prevent flooding.

Availability

The DCH-S161 Wi-Fi Water Sensor is currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

*The DCH-S161 currently works with the Google Assistant in English

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.