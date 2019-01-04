The redevelopment of a coal mine site is aimed to catalyze the decarbonization of the Macedonian power sector after reports have highlighted the negative impacts of the brown coal industry in the Balkans.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will lend €5.9 million to Macedonian state-owned electricity company ELEM for the purposes of building the first large-scale solar plant in the Balkan country. ELEM will cover the additional €8.7 million needed for the development which is hoped to mitigate the severe environmental issues in the country. pv magazine reported on the proposed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...