

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets staged a recovery Friday, ending the session sharply higher. The markets bounced back from yesterday's drop, which was fueled by Apple's reduced revenue forecast.



A number of factors contributed to the rebound Friday, including positive Chinese data, hopes for a U.S./China trade deal and strong U.S. employment data.



China's Commerce Ministry said China and the U.S. would hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing next week.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the central bank 'will be patient' with monetary policy.



Powell's comments came as part of a joint discussion with former Fed Chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke at the American Economic Association and Allied Social Science Association annual meeting in Atlanta.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 2.83 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 2.95 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 2.57 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 3.37 percent and the CAC of France rose 2.72 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 2.18 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.68 percent.



In Frankfurt, Daimler advanced 4.77 percent. The automaker announced that it sold considerably more than 500,000 trucks of its Mercedes-Benz, FUSO, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses and BharatBenz brands in 2018 compared to 470,700 vehicles last year.



Rival Volkswagen rose 3.91 percent. The company sold a total of 354,064 cars in the U.S. in 2018, up 4.2 percent over last year, boosted by popular SUVs Tiguan and Atlas.



In Paris, Nicox SA soared 17.31 percent. The company said that its partner has received approval in Canada of VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution).



In London, Johnson Service Group rallied 5.34 percent after the company reported FY results in line with market expectations.



China's service sector growth hit a six-month high in December amid greater demand from abroad, leading to faster private sector expansion, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 53.9 from 53.8 in November.



Eurozone's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in December to its lowest level in eight months, and the private sector expanded the weakest pace in over four years, damping expectations for an interest rate hike from the European Central Bank in the near term.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in November, preliminary figures from Eurostat showed on Friday. Economists had forecast 1.8 percent inflation.



Elsewhere, survey data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 51.1 from 52.7 in November. The final reading was weaker than the flash estimate of 51.3.



Germany's unemployment decreased more-than-expected expected in December, and the jobless rate held steady at a record low, despite the economy showing signs of a slowdown.



The number of unemployed dropped by 14,000, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Friday.



That was a bigger fall than the 13,000 decrease economists had predicted. Joblessness had decreased by 16,000 in November.



France's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 1.8 percent inflation.



British services sector expanded at a faster-than-expected pace at the end of 2018 amid modest gains in activity and demand, yet the overall business situation remained subdued, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.2 from November's 50.4, a 28-month low. Economists had forecast a score of 50.7.



UK house mortgage approvals in November decreased more-than-expected from the previous month to its lowest level in seven months, data from the Bank of England showed on Friday.



The number of mortgages approved for house purchase - which lead to future mortgage lending - fell slightly, to 63,728 in November, the bank said. A figure lower than this was last seen in April, when approvals totaled 63,421.



Economists had predicted 66,000 approvals for November.



UK house price inflation slowed sharply in December to its weakest level since early 2013, as buyer confidence eroded amid the persistent uncertainties linked to Brexit, results of a key survey showed on Friday.



The house price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in November, the Nationwide Building Society reported. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent increase. In December 2017, house price inflation was 2.6 percent.



Employment in the U.S. spiked by much more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment soared by 312,000 jobs in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 176,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 177,000 jobs compared to the addition of 155,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the much stronger than expected job growth, the report said the unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November. The unemployment rate had been expected to come in unchanged.



