Menhaden Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Jessica Kaur 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Menhaden PLC b) LEI

2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares





GB00BZ0XWD04 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares



This was an internal transfer of shares from Menhaden Capital Management LLP to the individual partners of Menhaden Capital Management LLP. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 66.0 pence per share 18,519 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







18,519 ordinary 1p shares





66.0 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

19 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN PLC