

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market was one of the few European markets to end yesterday's session in the green. A reduction in the revenue forecast by U.S. tech giant Apple weighed on most markets Thursday.



The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a significant increase. A number of factors contributed to the rebound Friday, including positive Chinese data, hopes for a U.S./China trade deal and strong U.S. employment data.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.68 percent Friday and finished at 8,608.56. The Swiss Leader Index 2.27 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.77 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with modest gains. Nestle climbed 1.3 percent, Novartis rose 1 percent and Roche added 0.7 percent.



Julius Baer jumped 4.5 percent, Credit Suisse advanced 2.7 percent and UBS gained 3.1 percent.



Richemont increased 3.75 percent and rival Swatch Group rose 3.5 percent.



Lafargeholcim was among the top gainers of the session, finishing up by 5.35 percent. Adecco also gained 4.6 percent.



