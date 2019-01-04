

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Longtime Republican Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., announced Friday he will serve the remainder of his current term but will not run for re-election in 2020.



'I will serve the remainder of this term as your senator, fighting for Kansas in these troubled times,' Roberts said. 'However, I will not be a candidate in 2020 for a fifth Senate term.'



The announcement by Roberts, which comes just weeks after veteran GOP Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., also announced he will not seek re-election, did not come as much of a surprise.



Roberts has served in the Senate since first being elected in 1996 but faced a tough primary challenge from physician Milton R. Wolf in 2014.



A number of Republicans are likely to be interested in running for Roberts' seat, with GOP leaders reportedly hoping to convince former Kansas Congressman and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to jump into the race.



Other potential GOP candidates include Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, outgoing Governor Jeff Colyer, and Congressman Roger Marshall, R-Kan.



Kansas has not elected a Democratic Senator since 1932, although Governor-elect Laura Kelly's victory in last year's gubernatorial race may lead the party to take a closer look at the Sunflower State.



