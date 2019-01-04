Findit, Inc.: Select Floors of Georgia Expands Services with Findit to Build Out New Website And Manage Additional Marketing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation was chosen to build out a new website for Select Floors. The web address is www.selectfloors.info. In addition to the new site, Findit will be expanding its already on-going online marketing services provided to Select Floors into additional marketing areas.

In 2018, Select Floors retained Findit to build out and develop selectfloorsandcabinets.com, as well as produce content and marketing material in an on-going marketing campaign. Select Floors moved over to Findit from another online marketing company due to the success Findit provided them within the third and fourth quarter of 2018. With the move, Select Floors has entrusted Findit with their main corporate website www.selectfloors.info and requested a rebuild of the site.

In continuation of their on-going marketing campaign, Select Floors chose to move the hosting and management of Selectfloors.info over to Findit, which involved the creation of an entirely new selectfloors.info website. In addition to hosting this website, as well as selectfloorsandcabinets.com, Findit is also managing Select Floor's Pay-Per-Click Campaign, social media marketing, website development, and monthly content creation that includes over 160 pieces of fresh content on the Findit platform as well as video creation for Google My Business, Youtube and Facebook.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrT5SJaYqo0

Peter Tosto stated, "We get tremendous satisfaction assisting our clients in growing their business. Every time one of our clients provides their services to one of their customers, we have done our job. Findit offers the same tools we use for our clients that retain us to do their online marketing to all online marketing companies. They can provide the same services through Findit to their customers and, by doing so, increases results for their clients while creating an additional revenue stream that produces tangible results. What's astonishing to me is the results we are seeing for our clients; that every online marketing company is not taking advantage of these tools on Findit. In fairness, some people have not heard of Findit. I believe that like Facebook, Instagram and Google, that now have someone dedicated to social media and SEO, people that have online marketing companies handling these types of campaigns will start to ask their online marketing companies how they are using Findit for them? If the answer is they aren't, they will either need to start, or those clients will call us and we will do it for them, like we have done for Select Floors."

Findit also works with other general contractors, roofing companies, and pool builders that include American Craftsman Renovations in Savannah, Titan Roofing, LLC in Charleston, and Carolina Pool Consultants in North Carolina. The Findit Platform, as well as the marketing services provided, are not limited to one sector or industry; anyone can use Findit either on their own or purchasing our paid for services to help increase their online presence and build brand awareness. Moreover, anyone from companies to individuals looking to have their marketing portfolio managed by us can do so by calling 404-443-3224.

From website development and design to content creation, Findit can build a customized marketing campaign to meet your specific needs and budget. Discuss your marketing needs and get your questions answered at 404-443-3224.

Findit.com Overview

Findit is a social media content management platform offers paid for services such as web design and development, PPC campaign management, content creation, press release distribution and Findit Vanity URLs in addition to providing members of Findit a content driven tools through every members dashboard, where they can use Findit for free to create Right Now Status Updates in their own Findit Site pages. A right now status update is a piece of content that can contain a description, photos, a video link, an audio file, and a press release. Content on Findit can be shared to other social sites by members and visitors and can also be crawled and indexed in outside search engines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hftQ0pouXyM

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto

Tel: 1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531897/Select-Floors-of-Georgia-Expands-Services-with-Findit-to-Build-Out-New-Website-And-Manage-Additional-Marketing