

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In what is seen as a largely symbolic move, House Democrats on Friday unveiled the first piece of major legislation that will be considered in the new Democratic majority.



The reform package, designated 'House Resolution 1' as well as the 'For The People Act,' includes a provision requiring sitting presidents as well as candidates for the White House to release 10 years of their personal tax returns.



President Donald Trump broke with decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax returns while running for office.



The legislation also includes stricter ethics rules, a crack down on dark money in political campaigns, and the restoration of voting rights protections.



'I applaud Rep. Sarbanes for his tireless leadership on this and other government reform efforts, and I look forward to bringing this bill to the Floor once the legislation is considered in committee,' new House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement.



'Democrats are determined to clean up corruption, put government back to work for the people it serves, and restore the American people's faith that government can be a force for progress,' he added. 'H.R. 1 is a major first step toward achieving those goals.'



While the legislation is likely to be approved in the now Democratic-controlled House after being marked up by several high-profile committees over the coming weeks, the bill is likely to die in the still Republican-controlled Senate.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



