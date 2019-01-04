Energent Media: EcoLife Movement Launches With Full-Spectrum CBD Products

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2019 / EcoLife -- the hemp-derived health supplement company -- has launched a line of full-spectrum CBD oil products as part of the EcoLife movement towards increasing health and wellness. Led by founder Anthony Walsh, EcoLife is seeking to spark the transition to widespread use of hemp extract supplements for promoting healthier living.

Anthony started his journey as an entrepreneur whose success came at the cost of his health. Looking for natural remedies for his health issues, he stumbled upon CBD oil and quickly realized the amazing benefits. His revelation led to the birth of the EcoLife Health Movement with an emphasis on spreading the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoid-based products.

Cannabidiol -- commonly referred to as CBD -- is a naturally occurring cannabinoid derived from the Cannabis plant among at least 113 other cannabinoids that naturally occur in the plant. Unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) -- the psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana -- CBD is not psychoactive and has recently emerged as a popular natural remedy for a variety of ailments.

The market for CBD products -- mainly CBD oil extracts -- is booming, with the CBD Report from the Hemp Business Journal detailing how the market is projected to $2.1 billion in consumer sales by 2020, and $450 million of that coming from hemp-derived products.[1] Overall, that would represent a 700 percent increase from just 2016.

The health benefits of CBD oils are rapidly gaining traction among the medical community. The Endocannabinoid biological system has long been known to regulate specific neurotransmitters within the central nervous system relating to appetite, pain, mood, memory, and other physiological and cognitive processes. CBD interacts directly with these neurotransmitters through pharmacological mechanisms that have been shown to increase levels of endocannabinoids in the body with numerous therapeutic benefits. [2]

The therapeutic benefits of CBD oil primarily focus on improving psychological issues such as anxiety, depression [3], and antipsychotic effects. [4] CBD treatment has also been proven to reduce sciatic nerve pain and inflammation. [5] Moreover, CBD oils as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis show promise. [6]

EcoLife's product line consists of whole plant, full spectrum cannabinoid hemp extract. Their tinctures include all of the terpenes and naturally occurring cannabinoids -- primarily CBD -- of the hemp plant. With all of the phytocannabinoids present, EcoLife products can achieve the 'Entourage Effect' where the combination of compounds synergistically modulate and amplify the beneficial effects of individual components, such as CBD. [7]

EcoLife's CBD products are sourced organically from Kentucky and Wisconsin under the Farm Bill, Section 7606. Besides selling the CBD oil products online, EcoLife has partnered with local retailers throughout Wisconsin and Northern California to carry their line of hemp extract supplements.

