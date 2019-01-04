

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in the previous session, shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday. Intel is currently up by 6 percent after plunging by 5.5 percent on Thursday.



The rebound by Intel comes after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating on the semiconductor giant's stock to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $60 per share from $52 per share.



'Trading at just 10x PE, the stock provides attractive exposure to growth trends in cloud computing, A.I., advanced autos, and 5G, with potentially improved data center focus,' BAML said.



