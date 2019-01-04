Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2019) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") has issued the remaining shares payable to an unrelated third party in accordance with a shares for services agreement announced by the Company on February 23, 2017.
The Company issued the final payment of an aggregate 431,138 common shares in reliance upon available prospectus exemptions. The shares are subject to restrictions on trading until May 5, 2019 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
On behalf of the Board,
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
Brian Testo
CEO, President
Tel: (780) 693-2242
For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:
Nancy Massicotte, Investor Relations
IR PRO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Tel: 604-507-3377
Toll Free: 1-866-503-3377
Email: ir@grizzlydiscoveries.com
www.irprocommunications.com
or
Ian Lambert
COO, Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
Tel: 416-840-9843
Email: ilambert@grizzlydiscoveries.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.