

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up just 4.8 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 504.2 trillion yen.



That was well shy of forecasts for 5.8 percent and down sharply from 6.1 percent in November.



Banknotes in circulation were up 3.4 percent on year, while coins in circulation added 1.1 percent. Current account balances climbed 5.3 percent, including a 4-0 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base tumbled an annual 7.3 percent.



For the third quarter of 2018, the base was up 5.6 percent on year; for all of 2018, the base jumped 7.3 percent.



