Hive Link Earns CES 2019 Innovation Award

New Smart Home Service Awarded Honoree Status in Tech For A Better World Category

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica Hive , a leading smart home company in the UK, today announced that it has been named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for Hive Link , a new groundbreaking innovation for the connected care market.

Debuting at CES 2019, Hive Link is a new smart home service designed to allow caregivers to check their loved one is getting on with their day as usual, while giving a loved one reassurance someone is there if needed.

Developed in partnership with Carers UK , Hive Link is powered by an ever-learning Hive designed algorithm, continually interpreting data captured by Hive smart home devices carefully placed around the home, learning a loved one's routine. This information is shown through an intuitive, easy to use activity log within the Hive app, allowing caregivers to check in regularly. If the loved one deviates from a usual routine in the morning or at night, or leaves a front door open, the caregiver is quickly sent a notification, allowing for an immediate and appropriate response, such as a phone call or drop in for a visit.

As an added benefit, Hive Link features a sharing Circle that allows other family members and friends to share the caring responsibilities and help look out for a loved one. By keeping people better informed, Hive Link can give peace of mind, meaning caregivers and loved ones can be free to enjoy conversations that matter most, being less about checking up-and more about having a chat.

Claire Miles, Centrica Hive Managing Director, says: "Empowering caregivers is a real passion for us at Centrica Hive and we firmly believe smart home technology will provide extra reassurance for families and their loved ones. Our research with Carers UK clearly shows elderly people want to live in their home and remain independent, but have someone on hand to help if needed. Hive Link was created with this insight at its heart. Designed to be invisible within the home, but always there to give invaluable peace of mind and let everyone enjoy their lives."

The coveted award celebrates the best in product design and engineering for new consumer technology products. An esteemed panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

To learn more about Hive Link, visit www.hivehome.com

ABOUT CENTRICA?

Centrica is an international energy and services company. Everything we do is focused on satisfying the changing needs of our customers.

We supply energy and services to around 27 million customer accounts mainly in the UK, Ireland and North America.

We are also developing new and innovative products, offers and solutions for customers globally, underpinned by investment in technology.

Our Energy Marketing & Trading business is a leading European provider of energy management and revenue optimisation services. We continue to focus on expanding these activities, in addition to managing commodity risk and providing wholesale market access for the Centrica Group.?

ABOUT CENTRICA HIVE??

Hive began back in 2013 with our customers telling us they wanted comfort and convenience, and a thermostat they could control that was easy and simple to use. Today, with £500m?investment?from parent company Centrica plc, the Hive range of connected products has grown its range and geographical market, into NA, Canada, UK, Ireland and most recently Italy, with more opportunities for global expansion.???

Hive focusses on making everyday life a little easier, freeing people up to spend time doing the things they love. The range of Hive products and services are designed to work together, to offer affordable, easy to use solutions and make a difference in people's lives. The total number of Hive connected home hubs has reached 1m?worldwide.??

