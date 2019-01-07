

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) expects net product sales for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018 to be approximately $130 million and $409 million, respectively, compared to $64.5 million and $116.6 million for the same periods in 2017.



'In 2019, we will remain focused on reaching more patients with INGREZZA and making progress in our clinical development programs, including the planned submission of AbbVie's new drug application for uterine fibroids and our planned submission for Parkinson's disease, as well as advancing our congenital adrenal hyperplasia program,' said Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences.



