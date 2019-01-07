

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) announced worldwide licensing agreement with BTS or 'Beyond the Scene', the seven-member South Korean boy band taking the world by storm.



Under this multi-category license with BTS under its label, Big Hit Entertainment, Mattel will create dolls, collectible figures, games, and more. In the wake of sold out tours across the globe, the collaboration launches this summer with a first-ever BTS-inspired toy line created around the likenesses of the band's seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The dolls will be fashioned in the looks from the BTS' iconic and YouTube record-breaking 'IDOL' music video.



