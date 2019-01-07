

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is surging on Monday after U.S. stocks rebounded Friday on upbeat jobs data as well as on news that U.S.-China trade talks will start today. In addition, exporters' shares were bolstered by a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 631.48 points or 3.23 percent to 20,193.44, off a high of 20,266.22 earlier. Japanese shares fell sharply on Friday in the first trading session of 2019.



Among the major exporters, Sony is gaining almost 5 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 4 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 4 percent and Canon is higher by almost 4 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is gaining almost 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is up more than 6 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is advancing almost 4 percent and Toyota is rising more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing almost 3 percent each. In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising almost 3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 9 percent and Toho Zinc is higher by almost 9 percent. Showa Denko, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Pacific Metals are all rising almost 8 percent each.



On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is losing almost 4 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace, with a PMI score of 51.0. That's down from 52.3 in November, although it remains above the boom-of-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Nikkei also said its composite index slipped to a reading of 52.0 in December, down from 52.4 in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up just 4.8 percent on year in December, coming in at 504.2 trillion yen. That was well shy of forecasts for 5.8 percent and down sharply from 6.1 percent in November.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 108 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Friday, reflecting a positive reaction to a Labor Department report showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of December. Positive sentiment was also generated after China's Commerce Ministry said China and the U.S. would hold vice-ministerial level trade talks in Beijing next week.



The Dow surged up 746.94 points or 3.3 percent to 23,433.16, the Nasdaq soared 275.35 points or 4.3 percent to 6,738.86 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.05 points or 3.4 percent to 2,531.94.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices ended sharply higher on Friday, extending gains to a fifth successive session, after stronger than expected U.S. jobs data and an encouraging report on Chinese services sector activity eased concerns about global growth and energy demand prospects. WTI crude for February rose $0.87 or 1.9 percent to close at $47.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



