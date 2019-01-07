Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Jan 7, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that DENSO Sales Japan Corporation, a subsidiary of DENSO Corporation; DENSO Ten Sales Limited; and DENSO Ten Service Limited, subsidiaries of DENSO Ten Limited will be integrated (merged) into a new company called DENSO Solution Japan Corporation on April 1.With the progress of vehicle electrification and automated driving, the business environment is dramatically changing. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly important to create high value-added business with new products and services in the Japanese automotive aftermarket.To achieve this in a competitive way, DENSO has decided that it needs to combine DENSO Sales, DENSO Ten Sales, and DENSO Ten Service into a single organization as a platform to expand DENSO's automotive aftermarket business by maximizing a group-wide synergy that can be gained through their long-standing sales and service networks throughout Japan and their product planning capabilities in the fields of aftermarket products and accessories including those for fleet (commercial) vehicles.In order to expand DENSO's aftermarket business, the integrated company will increase cooperation between DENSO and DENSO Ten to provide new products and services for car safety and security, connected driving, and other applications, which are expected to be in greater demand, and thereby better serve customers.About DensoDENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has approximately 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8% of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.For more information, please go to www.denso.com.Visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.