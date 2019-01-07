LeddarTech inc.: LeddarTech Delivers Production Samples of the LeddarCore LCA2 System-on-Chip for Mass-Market Automotive LiDARs

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 07, 2019, announces the availability of production samples of the LeddarCore LCA2 system-on-chip(SoC), which offers enhanced LiDAR performance and resolution in a design that conforms to functional safety requirements. The LCA2 SoC allows Tier-1 suppliers to design and mass produce automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs at costs ranging from sub-100$ for entry-level solutions to sub-300$ for high-performance solutions, making the cost-effective deployment of LiDARs in production vehicles possible.



"With the production version of the LCA2 system-on-chip, we can achieve a significantly longer range than originally planned-with more than 100m at 10% reflectivity. We also added the support of Hybrid Flash designs that use microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) for laser beam steering, which increases the resolution," said Michael Poulin, vice-president of product management at LeddarTech. "The LCA2's SoC and software have been designed from the ground up to meet ISO 26262 ASIL-B and will allow our customers to deliver automotive-grade LiDARs that comply with functional safety requirements," concluded Mr. Poulin.

The LCA2 LeddarEngine, comprised of the LeddarCore LCA2 SoC and LeddarSP signal processing software library, is at the core of LeddarTech's auto and mobility LiDAR platform, which equips key suppliers of components and systems with the technology, tools and resources they need to design their own differentiated LiDAR offering and to meet the specific requirements of various advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications, including:

Passenger car ADAS and AD (such as Traffic Jam Pilot)

Commercial vehicle ADAS and AD

Autonomous shuttles and autonomous delivery vehicles

Robotaxi 360° AD LiDAR cocoon

The Scalable, Versatile Auto & Mobility LiDAR Platform

With its ability to support various types of designs and components, including many options of light sources and wavelengths, photodetectors, illumination and beam steering methods, the LCA2 LeddarEngine enables and enhances multiple solid-state LiDAR methods, including Flash and MEMS Hybrid Flash configurations. Hence, the LCA2 LeddarEngine is a key component of a highly versatile and scalable platform that can address a wide range of automotive and mobility applications.

The platform leverages affordable, readily available technologies and is supported by the Leddar Ecosystem of partners who have developed automotive-grade components, software and tools that are ready to be used in the development of cost-effective SSLs based on the LeddarEngine. This shortens development cycles and accelerates the path to high-volume manufacturing, making the LeddarEngine the best LiDAR solution to meet the accelerated mass-market ramp-up.

The LCA2 LeddarEngine integrates LeddarTech's proprietary signal acquisition and processing algorithms. The powerful Leddar technology, which has been perfected over a decade of dedicated R&D and multiple commercial deployments in the most demanding environments, enhances LiDAR's detection range and accuracy, for optimized performance-to-cost ratios.

LiDAR sensor implementations of the newly released LCA2 SoC will be demonstrated at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, January 8 to 11, at the LeddarTech Pavilion found at CP-16.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebookand Youtube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A video accompanying this release is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41c79f71-e728-4295-b62e-782e4c9234bf