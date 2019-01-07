sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

97,98  Euro		+6,62
+7,25 %
WKN: A2DRZ4 ISIN: CH0364749348 Ticker-Symbol: G2AA 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,08
103,32
06.01.
100,75
104,30
07:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA AG
VIFOR PHARMA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIFOR PHARMA AG97,98+7,25 %