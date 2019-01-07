Enabling labs to efficiently process increasingly complex samples with over 3,000 proven protocols, advanced digital capabilities and connectivity

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of QIAcube Connect, which marks the next generation of QIAGEN's widely used QIAcube instrument and is designed to bring the benefits of automated sample processing solution to a new level.

QIAcube Connect offers greatly enhanced ease of use and efficiency in enabling any research laboratory to automate the first steps of molecular research workflows using QIAGEN's gold-standard spin column technologies for DNA, RNA and protein sample processing. It also offers important new digitization capabilities and full connectivity in particular via a tablet that allows researchers to stay connected with their instrument. Automation with QIAcube Connect which can be used with over 80 QIAGEN kits and 3,000 proven protocols assures full standardization in purification of multiple sample types and frees researchers from repetitive and costly manual processing.

"QIAcube Connect delivers a new level of excellence in complete automation for nucleic acid extraction and purification. With its enhanced digital capabilities and connectivity, QIAcube Connect offers a new level of utility and efficiency," said Dr. Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN's Life Science Business Area. "The use of our gold-standard QIAGEN technologies allow researchers to experience great confidence in the valuable insights they gain from their biological samples. Many research labs, however, are challenged by the increasing complexity of sample types and protocols. QIAcube Connect is an innovative solution that addresses these challenges through best-in-class automation and will enable laboratories to become more efficient."

