NEMIS Technologies Ltd. Successfully Closes First Seed Financing Round

Swiss Diagnostic Startup Closes Seed Financing Round of CHF 3 Million Within the First Year

ZÜRICH, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEMIS Technologies Ltd., a Swiss diagnostic startup based in Dübendorf, Zurich announced today the closing of its 2018 seed financing round of CHF 3 million. NEMIS Technologies Ltd. is developing diagnostic kits for faster, highly specific and safe microbiological pathogen detection with the potential to set a new market standard.

Arnaud Muller, the company's CEO, stated: "We have set up our company with the strong support of our founding partners Biosynth AG (www.biosynth.com), Ramot (www.ramot.org), the Business Engagement Center of the Tel Aviv University and an experienced team of business builders. Our AquaSpark technology, originally a Tel Aviv University technology licensed from Ramot, has already achieved a functional proof-of-concept that allows a much faster, cheaper and effective detection of some of the most threatening foodborne pathogens, a major threat to consumers and food companies."

Roger Meier, the Chairman of the Board, added: "We are pleased to welcome our new investors who bring in a lot of relevant industry and business expertise. Thanks to them, we will be able to advance our technology to prototypes and towards industrialization."

NEMIS' technology is addressing rapidly growing point-of-origin diagnostic needs beyond the food industry, also in medical diagnostics and water treatment.

About pathogenic microorganisms

Pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria and fungi are a rapidly emerging, major threat to human, animal and plant life. Growing microbial resistance, population growth, global trade and increasing mobility have reinforced the need for quick, easy and simple diagnostic procedures at the point of origin in order to prevent proliferation at the earliest possible stage.

About NEMIS Technologies Ltd

NEMIS Technologies Ltd. (www.nemistech.com) was founded in January 2018 by an experienced team of entrepreneurs, scientists and diagnostics, medical and food business professionals. The company is entering the pre-industrialization phase. Several functional proof-of-concepts have been achieved and enable rapid prototype development with low technology risks. Industrial scale-up is in preparation with first marketable products possibly already available in 2020.

Media Contact - NEMIS Technologies Ltd

Arnaud Muller

CEO

+41-79-373-88-00

arnaud.muller@nemistech.com