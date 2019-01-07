Ananda Developments Plc - Corporate Update

7 January 2019

The directors of Ananda Developments PLC (NEX: ANA), are pleased to provide shareholders with the following update on Ananda's investee company, Liberty Herbal Technologies Limited ("LHT").

hapac

Ananda owns 15% of LHT, the 100% owner of hapac, a technology for inhaling medicinal cannabis. Ananda has the right of first refusal to finance the growth of LHT for the next two years, potentially increasing Ananda's stake. Following the investment, Melissa Sturgess, Executive Director of Ananda, was appointed a director of LHT.

Since Ananda made its investment in LHT in September 2018, the global medical cannabis market has continued to expand both geographically and in size. Significantly, since 1 November 2018, doctors have been able to prescribe medical cannabis in the UK for the first time. In addition, there have been a number of investments by global tobacco and beverage companies into the cannabis sector, including Altria's acquisition of 45% of Cronos Group.

The LHT team consists of senior executives previously employed at British American Tobacco, one of the world's big five tobacco companies. The team is highly experienced in product innovation and marketing and has developed hapac from its understanding of the key consumer, technology and regulatory trends in the tobacco industry and their relevance to the nascent cannabis sector.

A recent report by BDS Analytics says that 69% of cannabis consumers in the US and Canada prefer inhaling to other cannabis consumption methods and 66% of medical/health consumers are doing so for pain management. hapac is designed to target consumers who are using cannabis for medical and health reasons and the benefits of hapac over other inhalable methods, such as vaping cannabis oil, include

Its pre-packed sachets deliver a measured dose of medicinal cannabis to the user

The manufacture of hapac does not require the use of potentially toxic solvents or synthetic additives

hapac offers a more authentic experience, close to smoking but without the toxic effects of combustion

hapac's patent pending sachets can be safely composted after use, making them more environmentally friendly.

The first hapac making machine has been installed at LHT's Italian commercial partner's manufacturing facility and the first production 0.25g hapac sachets containing CBD rich hemp have been delivered to their stores. In Italy, hapac sachets will be sold under LHT's hap brand, alongside specially designed hap vaporisers. A limited roll-out has already started in Milan, with broader distribution beginning in January 2019. Feedback from initial customers is very positive and the LHT team is on site to ensure the product rollout goes smoothly and to glean additional insights that can be used to further improve the marketing mix. Please see www.anandadevelopments.com or www.hapac.tech for images of the hap vaporiser, consumable packs and point of sale materials.

