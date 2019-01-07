Adapting the power of QuantiFERON-TB technology to advance global TB control efforts in new partnership with Ellume

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced plans to develop a proprietary new version of a QuantiFERON-based tuberculosis (TB) test dedicated and tailored to the needs of low-resource regions with a high disease burden of TB.

The new testing solution, QuantiFERON-TB Access (QFT Access), is designed to pair ultrasensitive digital detection of latent TB infection with a complete workflow created with a focus on cost efficiency and ease of use. QIAGEN is developing QFT Access in a new partnership with Ellume, an Australian developer of high-performance digitally-enabled diagnostics. Clinical trials for QFT Access are planned to start in 2019, and commercialization is expected to begin in 2020.

QFT Access has been designed to advance TB control in areas with limited infrastructure, including countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified a group of 30 countries in these regions as high-burden, representing an estimated 85% of the global TB burden. QIAGEN intends to work with the WHO, various non-governmental organizations and governments to support their TB control efforts, in particular to achieve the goals set for the WHO's End TB Strategy.

"QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus is rapidly winning adoption in developed markets as an important way to detect latent TB infections and prevent patients from developing the active form of this potentially deadly disease," said Thierry Bernard, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN's Molecular Diagnostics Business Area. "Despite the urgent need for more latent TB testing in low-resource, high-burden parts of the world, a lack of infrastructure and shortage of trained technicians make adoption of modern tests challenging. QuantiFERON-TB Access offers a novel solution for this challenge by combining the proven clinical insights of QuantiFERON-TB with Ellume's digital technologies to deliver cost-efficient results quickly and without need for a laboratory, and a further signal of our support in the global fight against TB."

Please find the full press release here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005115/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN



Investor Relations

John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711

Sarah Fakih +49 2103 29 11457

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com



Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826

Robert Reitze +49 2103 29 11676

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com