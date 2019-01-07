Ascension Healthcare plc

Appointment of Dr Gavin Ling as Chief Medical Officer

LONDON, January 7, 2019 - Ascension Healthcare plc ("Ascension" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for haemophilia and osteoarthritis is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Gavin Ling as Chief Medical Officer.

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Ascension said: "We are delighted to have attracted someone of Dr Ling's calibre to Ascension and would like to welcome him to the Company. His medical experience and leading-edge knowledge of therapies for haemophilia will be invaluable to us as we accelerate our haemophilia product candidates through clinical trials towards commercialisation and availability for all haemophilia A patients."

Dr Ling is a Consultant Haematologist at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital, London. He trained at University College London Hospital, a world class thrombosis and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura centre and the Royal Free Hospital, a world-renowned haemophilia training centre, under the guidance of Professor Edward Tuddenham. He qualified at St George's University of London with distinction for his medical degree in 2006 and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists since 2014. Dr Ling is completing his PhD at University College London in gene therapy for the treatment of haemophilia, an area of cutting-edge translational science that has been revolutionising the treatment of haemophilia disorders and beyond.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Gavin Ling, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension, said: "Existing methods of treatment and management of haemophilia are costly and time-consuming and can place a significant burden on patients and their families. There is a real unmet medical need for improved prophylactic treatment options, alternative routes of administration and management of patients with inhibitors and I have been impressed by the work Ascension is doing to address this need. I am excited to work with the team to advance Ascension's product candidates in order to bring haemophilia care to a much wider population of haemophilia A patients."

About Ascension Healthcare plc

Ascension Healthcare plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis.

The Company has three products in clinical or pre-clinical development for the treatment of Haemophilia A and also a range of internationally marketed products for osteoarthritis sufferers.