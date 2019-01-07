SEQUANA: Suspension of trading

Press Release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 7 January 2018





Sequana has requested Euronext Paris, as from today's date, to suspend trading of its shares (Ticker SEQ, ISIN code FR0011352590) on the Paris Stock Exchange, pending press releases to be published by the company over the coming days.





About Sequana

Sequana (Euronext Paris: SEQ) reported sales of €2.8 billion in 2017 through:

Antalis: leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 41 countries.

leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 41 countries. Arjowiggins: manufacturer of recycled and specialty papers, with around 2,300 employees.

Contact Analysts & Shareholders

Sequana

+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80

contact@sequana.com www.sequana.com





Contact Press

Image Sept

Claire Doligez

Priscille Reneaume

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25

cdoligez@image7.fr

preneaume@image7.fr



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56502-suspension-of-trading.pdf