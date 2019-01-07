sprite-preloader
07.01.2019
Actusnews Wire

SEQUANA: Suspension of trading

Press Release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 7 January 2018

Sequana has requested Euronext Paris, as from today's date, to suspend trading of its shares (Ticker SEQ, ISIN code FR0011352590) on the Paris Stock Exchange, pending press releases to be published by the company over the coming days.

About Sequana

Sequana (Euronext Paris: SEQ) reported sales of €2.8 billion in 2017 through:

  • Antalis: leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 41 countries.
  • Arjowiggins: manufacturer of recycled and specialty papers, with around 2,300 employees.
Contact Analysts & Shareholders
Sequana
+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80
contact@sequana.com
www.sequana.com


Contact Press
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
Priscille Reneaume
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
preneaume@image7.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56502-suspension-of-trading.pdf

