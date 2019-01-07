Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial kettles and braising pans market to grow at a CAGR close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing end-user preference toward commercial kettles and braising pans with improved control and safety features is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global commercial kettles and braising pans market 2019-2023. Foodservice establishments prefer cooking equipment such as commercial kettles and braising pans with advanced features to ensure more control over cooking activities. This has also encouraged the vendors of commercial kettles and braising pans to offer the equipment with improved features. It is mainly achieved by integrating automated features into the commercial kettles and braising pans. For instance, Ali Group offers Proveno 3G 60E commercial kettles, which offer unlimited programming options and customizable user settings. The customizable user settings help the end-users to program their unique recipes in the equipment. Therefore, during the forecast period, the growing end-user inclination toward commercial kettles and braising pans with improved control and safety features may influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global commercial kettles and braising pans market is the versatility offered by commercial braising pans:

Global commercial kettles and braising pans market: Versatility offered by commercial braising pans

Commercial braising pan is one of the versatile commercial foodservice equipment available in the market. Commercial braising pan can function as oven, griddle, fryer, steamer, and warming units. This includes braising or roasting food products, cooking stew, preparing soup stalk, cooking breakfast items, steaming vegetables, preparing sausage and pancakes and preparing fish products. So, commercial braising pan offers greater flexibility to the end-users and helps them expand their food offerings. It also helps end-users save space in their commercial kitchens by overcoming the need to install multiple units of foodservice equipment. This makes commercial braising pans an ideal option for foodservice establishment with limited kitchen space. Therefore, the versatility offered by commercial braising pans helps in cost saving and expanding menu offering, thereby increasing the overall profitability of the foodservice establishments. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Apart from versatility offered by commercial braising pans, other factors boosting the growth of the global market are growing end-user inclination toward electric models of commercial kettles and braising pans, new product launches, increasing number of end-users, and growing preference toward energy-efficient models of food service equipment."

Global commercial kettles and braising pans market: Segmentation analysis

The global commercial kettles and braising pans market research report provides market segmentation by product (commercial kettles and commercial braising pans), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 38% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005165/en/

