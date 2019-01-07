Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted its visa to the third supplement to Veolia Environnement's (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on January 4, 2019.

The base prospectus (AMF visa n°18-258 on June 22, 2018) and its third supplement (AMF visa n°19-004 on January 4, 2019) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com ("finance area", section "debt and notation" under "financial information"), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

