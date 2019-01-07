

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) announced an agreement to acquire N-of-One, Inc., a U.S. molecular decision support company and pioneer in clinical interpretation services for complex genomic data. The company said the addition of N-of-One will enable QIAGEN to significantly expand its decision-support solutions while offering a broader range of software, content and service-based solutions. N-of-One's technology-enabled, yet human-driven, services and the MarkerMine database are planned to be integrated into QIAGEN Clinical Insight.



N-of-One also provides patient-specific clinical trial matching services and a somatic cancer database with more than 125,000 anonymized patient samples. This data will be added to the patient samples currently available in QCI.



Separately, QIAGEN announced the development of a range of next-generation systems for digital polymerase chain reaction, molecular testing applications in the life sciences industry. QIAGEN expects to launch a fully integrated solution in 2020 that offers highly automated workflows combined with significantly quicker time-to-result, higher multiplexing and greater throughput flexibility than currently available digital PCR platforms. The new systems, in advanced stages of development, have been created through the combination of QIAGEN technologies and automation with key digital PCR assets that are being acquired from Formulatrix, Inc.



