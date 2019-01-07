sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,70 Euro		+0,94
+3,16 %
WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QIAGEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,591
30,629
09:09
30,59
30,63
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QIAGEN NV
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QIAGEN NV30,70+3,16 %