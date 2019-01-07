Veoneer Showcases Collaborative Driving at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, (CES), Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Veoneer (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB) will showcase technologies, solutions and research that will support the evolution of cars well into the 2030s. It is predicted that in 2030 the vast majority of all cars sold will include advanced technologies that provide collaborative interaction with the driver, while a fraction of the market will be fully autonomous cars.

In Collaborative Driving, the car is handling parts of the driving, but the driver is still engaged. This evolution will, over the next decade, bring completely new levels of safety and convenience, benefitting car occupants and society at large.

Some of the core technologies highlighted, displayed and demonstrated at CES 2019 are:

Pilot Assist Level 2+, which gives a car the ability to steer, brake, accelerate and guide itself, still with the driver in the loop, in an increasing number of situational conditions. Veoneer, together with its partner Zenuity, will deliver its first Pilot Assist functions in 2020, with increasing functionality in the years to come. This will be a true enabler for collaborative driving.

Forward-looking cameras using Deep Learning technologies, which will be used in more advanced and reliable ADAS such as next generation highway pilot assist. Veoneer is a pioneer in deep learning vision with the first customer deliveries in 2019.

5G Connectivity, enabled by Veoneer's partnership with Ericsson to utilize its latest, cutting-edge 5G technology to let drivers (and vehicles) interact with their surroundings, including real-time roadside assistance, and direct engagement with service providers, such as traffic controllers or people working along the road in unanticipated situations, such as accidents.

Zeus supercomputer, the world's first publicly-announced technology that meets the requirements for level 4 Autonomous Driving. Zeus fuses data from cameras, radars and other sensors, and then interprets situations and takes required actions. Zeus is a collaborative effort between Veoneer, Zenuity, and NVIDIA.

On track demonstrations will be done utilizing LIV 3.0 the third generation of Veoneer's research vehicle which is focusing on building trust between vehicle and driver and vice versa, using several Human Machine Interface related technologies.

LIV3.0 Test Drives

Veoneer will be at CES 2019 in Las VegasJanuary 8 - 11, 2019. To see Veoneer's complete technology showcase, welcome to our exhibition at PL #1 in the Platinum Lot located on Swenson Street, just outside the South Hall.

To book a LIV3.0 test ride, please contact sogand@aknpr.com or call +1(805)-886-7472.

Meet Our Experts: Veoneer Panel Participation

Veoneer executives will showcase their unique insights into HMI and autonomous driving during the following CES panels:

AI Use Cases with Ola Boström, Monday, January 7th , 1:30-2:15 pm , LVCC, North Hall N256

with Ola Boström, , , LVCC, North Hall N256 Autonomous/Smart Vehicles, Safety, and Policy with Veoneer's CTO Nishant Batra , Wednesday, January 9th , 2:15-3:15, LVCC, North Hall N262

Veoneer designs and manufactures products and solutions for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a new technology company that is building on a heritage of more than 60 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer and its joint-ventures has 8,300 employees in 13 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Veoneer, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and/or data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

For more information please contact:

Media:

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR, Tel +46(0)8-527-762-27

Thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com

Cathrine Stjärnekull, Director Communications, Tel +46(8)-527-762-81

cathrine.stjarnekull@veoneer.om

Investors & analysts:

Thomas Jönsson, Communications & IR, +46(0)8-527-762-27

Thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com

Ray Pekar, Investor Relations, +1-(248)-794-4537

Ray.pekar@veoneer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/veoneer-showcases-collaborative-driving-at-ces-2019,c2712123

The following files are available for download: