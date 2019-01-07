

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in seven months in November, exceeding economists' expectations, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent from October, when they edged up 0.1 percent, revised from a 0.3 percent fall.



Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 1.1 percent in November after a 5.2 percent rise in October, revised from 5 percent.



Economists were looking for a 0.4 percent fall.



