Telenor first telco to launch digital solution with Google for Android users to ease data top-up

(Fornebu, Norway, 7 January 2019) Telenor Group is working closely with Google to make it easier for Telenor's subscribers to manage their mobile data usage and price plans. Through the new Mobile Data Plan functionality in Android, Telenor subscribers can manage their mobile data plans and receive relevant alerts when the user experience may be impacted by, for instance, low data balance.

More and more time is spent using Internet on mobile devices. As customers reach the limit or expiration of their mobile data plans, connections are turned off, speeds are reduced, and it ultimately results in a poor experience. With Mobile Data Plan directly from Android, customers can manage their mobile plans, receive useful notifications such as when they need to update their data plan, and also see and purchase relevant offers tailored to their mobile usage, all directly from Android, without having to install an app.

First telcos in the world

Telenor Group companies dtac in Thailand and Digi in Malaysia are the first telcos in the world to launch the feature.

"This will provide our customers who use Android devices with a better experience in managing their mobile data usage, more personalized offers, and the option to receive alerts enabling easy data purchases in the moment when needed. It will reduce data anxiety and increase transparency. It's very exciting that Digi and dtac are the first to launch this feature in their markets," said Svein Henning Kirkeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Group.

Beginning in Thailand and Malaysia

Currently in pilot stage, the feature will now gradually be rolled out to dtac and Digi subscribers in Thailand and Malaysia who have Android OS 4.0 or newer. It will be extended to Telenor Group's mobile operations in other countries in the future.

"Mobile carriers play a critical role in delivering great experiences to people through their networks and services. We're excited to see Mobile Data Plan roll out and give Telenor's customers a simple way to manage their mobile data directly within Android," said Matt Klainer, Vice President, Consumer Communications Products at Google.

In 2016, Telenor and Google collaborated on a Mobile Data Plan API (http://youtube-eng.blogspot.hk/2016/04/announcing-mobile-data-plan-api.html), which alerted Telenor customers in Thailand and Malaysia when reaching the end of their data quota while watching content in the YouTube app, and enabled them to easily buy data directly from within the app user interface. The new feature is an expansion of this effort, and now enables customers to manage price plans from their carrier directly from Android settings rather than within a specific app.

