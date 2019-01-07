

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the company and Sanofi have restructured their global Immuno-oncology Discovery and Development Agreement for new immuno-oncology cancer treatments. The revision provides for ongoing collaborative development of two clinical-stage bispecific antibody programs.



Sanofi secures the right to opt-in to the BCMAxCD3 and MUC16xCD3 bispecific programs when proof of concept is achieved or when the allocated funding is expended. Sanofi will pay Regeneron $462 million representing the balance of payments due under the original Immuno-oncology Agreement, which covers the Sanofi share of the immuno-oncology discovery program costs for the last quarter of 2018 and up to $120 million in development costs for the two selected clinical-stage bispecific antibodies, plus the termination fee for the other programs under the original immuno-oncology agreement.



Post opt-in, Sanofi will lead development and commercialization of the BCMAxCD3 bispecific and fund 100 percent of development costs, with Regeneron reimbursing up to 50 percent out of its share of collaboration profits. Post opt-in, Regeneron will lead MUC16xCD3 bispecific development and lead commercialization in the U.S. Sanofi will lead commercialization outside the U.S.



Regeneron will commit up to $70 million to further develop the BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody for multiple myeloma and up to $50 million to further develop the MUC16xCD3 bispecific for mucin-16 expressing cancers.



