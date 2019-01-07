Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-01-07 09:24 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Tallinn AS announces that the company's new legal and postal address is Maakri 19, 16th floor, 10114 Tallinn, Estonia. Other contact information of Nasdaq Tallinn AS will remain the same. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.