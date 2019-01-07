Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has expanded its team in Europe with the appointment of Alfred Barth as Senior Claims Adjuster in Germany.

"Alfred brings extensive experience of managing claims operations, leading coinsurance markets on claims across the world and handling both high volume and high complexity losses. Most importantly, he shares our commitment to providing customers with an excellent claims product," said Andrew Walker, Head of Claims, BHSI Europe. "We are pleased to have him at the helm bringing our claims service to customers in Germany and throughout Europe."

Alfred comes to BHSI after nearly four decades at C. Gielisch GmbH in Düsseldorf, where he was most recently Senior Loss Adjuster, Division Manager and an Executive Board Member. He began his career at C. Gielisch in Cologne as a Surveyor and Loss Adjuster. He holds a Diploma in Business Administration from Cologne University of Applied Sciences and is an affiliated member of the Australasian Institute of Chartered Loss Adjusters (AICLA).

BHSI offices in Munich and Düsseldorf underwrite property, casualty, medical malpractice, marine and executive professional lines for a broad range of business segments in Germany.

Alfred will be based in the BHSI office in Düsseldorf.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited ("BHIIL"), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office of 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company ("BHSIC") (www.bhspecialty.com), which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSIC has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

