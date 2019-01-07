Lanny Davis, Spokesperson for Dmitry Firtash, to Hold Telephonic Press Conference in Response to Recent New York Times Article Proving McKinsey and not Firtash Wrote Document Proposing Bribery of Indian Officials

Audio Press Conference 3:00pm EET/2:00pm CET/8:00am EST Tuesday
WHAT:
Press conference for U.S. and Ukrainian media in response to recent New York Times article (see link: https://nyti.ms/2RvhY01), proving McKinsey and not Dmitry Firtash or his associates wrote document proposing bribery of Indian officials as alleged by U.S. prosecutors. Lanny Davis to give statement on behalf of Mr. Firtash in response to this article and to respond to questions.
WHO:
Lanny Davis - Washington, D.C. spokesperson for Dmitry Firtash, Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
3:00pm EET/2:00pm CET/8:00am EST
WHERE:
Audio Conference Call
U.S. Call In: 1-800-311-9402; Passcode 2468
Austria Call In: 0800295197; Passcode 2468
Ukraine Call In: 0800503181; Passcode 2468
OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS
DISSEMINATED BY DAVIS GOLDBERG GALPER, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF DMITRYO FIRTASH. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE US DEPT OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON, D.C.
