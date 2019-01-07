Lanny Davis, Spokesperson for Dmitry Firtash, to Hold Telephonic Press Conference in Response to Recent New York Times Article Proving McKinsey and not Firtash Wrote Document Proposing Bribery of Indian Officials

WHAT :

Press conference for U.S. and Ukrainian media in response to recent New York Times article (see link: https://nyti.ms/2RvhY01), proving McKinsey and not Dmitry Firtash or his associates wrote document proposing bribery of Indian officials as alleged by U.S. prosecutors. Lanny Davis to give statement on behalf of Mr. Firtash in response to this article and to respond to questions.