Royal Jordanian and Loylogic Deepen Their Partnership by Launching a Global Reward Portal as Well as Buy and Gift Miles

ZURICH and AMMAN, Jordan, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Royal Jordanian Airlines have extended their partnership by launching an additional three of Loylogic's leading solutions for their Royal Club loyalty program: Buy and Gift Miles solution as well as REX, the global rewards portal.

Members of Royal Jordanian's frequent flyer program, Royal Club, will now be able to acquire and gift more miles in a fast and seamless way. The common objective is to provide a simple and cost-efficient solution that brings more value to members and the program. Members can now increase their miles balance instantly and without further accrual effort, which is consequently pushing points sales.

Furthermore, Loylogic is offering their state-of-the-art redemption platform and their loyalty expertise to Royal Club, to provide a unique loyalty experience that is rewarding and engaging to the member but also lets the program manage and steer their business in a smart and efficient way.

Royal Jordanian is one of the leading airlines in the Middle East with a strong international presence and now celebrating its 55th anniversary in conjunction with the launch of these exciting new platforms. Thanks to Loylogic's new global reward portal, Royal Club members will now be able to benefit from multiple innovative and engaging redemption opportunities worldwide. The customized global rewards catalogue consists of over 500 products and 100+ internationally recognized premium brands ranging from the latest high-tech products and fashion accessories to home decor and much more. Members will not just be able to spend their miles but can also use a combination of miles and cash making rewards more accessible.

Stefan Pichler, CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines states: "We had promised our frequent flyers new online services and extra flexibility under the new Royal Club frequent flyer program; today, through our partnership and expanded cooperation with Loylogic, we are able to deliver on our promise. For the first time, we are offering our members the opportunity to redeem their miles for commercial products via our new online store RoyalClubRewards.rj.com powered by Loylogic; whereby members will receive the products at anytime, anywhere, without any additional cost. Moreover, our members now have the option to purchase the needed miles to qualify for the reward of their choice or to gift miles to a friend or relative to qualify for an award, through Loylogic's Buy & Gift online portal. All these new features and services will not only enhance the members' online experience but will also increase their engagement with the Royal Club miles as a currency that they can now earn and redeem through various channels and their everyday activities."

Dominic Hofer, CEO of Loylogic expresses his excitement: "We are thrilled to vastly expand our partnership with Royal Club and launch an additional three of our successful solutions with them. After working together on our Akruu solution for over two years, we are excited to now launch our market-leading reward portal REX with Royal Club and welcome them to our Buy and Gift family also. We are extremely proud to offer our profound loyalty experience, competencies and skillset in order to drive more success on both the redemption and collection side together with Royal Jordanian. These launches mark another important milestone in our partnership and we are happy to deliver relevant and smart choices for the program to succeed in a competitive environment but especially to add more choice for the program and their members."

About Royal Jordanian:

Being a leading carrier in the region, Royal Jordanian's vision is to be the Airline of Choice that connects Jordan and the Levant with the world. RJ celebrated its 55th anniversary on Dec. 15. Through 12 international airline partners in the oneworld alliance, RJ can offer a network of over 1,000 cities in more than 150 countries. RJ's cargo sector plays an important role in enhancing the national economic development and supporting Jordan's exports of vegetables, fruits, garments and pharmaceuticals, in addition to the courier mail. For more information, please visit www.rj.com

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behaviour - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty. Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions of products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved most. For more information please visit www.loylogic.com

Press contact:

Richa Bakshi

Richa.bakshi@loylogic.com

+91-9922449750