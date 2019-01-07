Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial masticating juicer market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing popularity of commercial masticating juicer with automated features is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global commercial masticating juicer market 2019-2023. The automated features in commercial masticating juicers help the operators to minimize the manual tasks during operation. Some of the vendors are focusing on offering commercial masticating juicers, which are integrated with automated systems to improve efficiency as well as ensure continuous juicing. For instance, Omega Products offers its J8226 Nutrition Center commercial masticating juicer with automatic pulp ejection feature. The automatic pulp ejection feature in the equipment removes the pulp, skin, and seeds from a variety of fruits and vegetables. Therefore, with such advanced features, the growing popularity of commercial masticating juicers influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global commercial masticating juicer market is the increasing number of end-users:

Global commercial masticating juicer market: Increasing number of end-users

Many prospective end-users of commercial masticating juicers such as juice bars, hotels, and restaurants have planned their expansions by opening new outlets during the forecast period. Such expansions can directly influence the sales of new units of commercial masticating juicers. For instance, in August 2018, Jamba Juice opened its new outlet in Phoenix, Texas. Similarly, in May 2018, the company opened its new outlet in Peoria, Texas. Also, in July 2018, The Juice Garden opened a new juice bar in Fremont. California, US. Therefore, with such expansions, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "The minimum heat generation and slow oxidation of commercial masticating juicers help prevent the deterioration of nutrients and enzymes and avoid the chances of discoloration of the juice products. The anti-oxidation of juices prepared from commercial masticating juices also help increase the storage life of juices. Therefore, the growing focus among end-users on preparing juice products with long-lasting freshness may increase the demand for cold-pressed juices during the forecast period, which, in turn, influences the accelerated growth momentum of the global commercial masticating juicer market."

Global commercial masticating juicer market: Segmentation analysis

The global commercial masticating juicer market research report provides market segmentation by product (commercial horizontal auger masticating juicer and commercial vertical auger masticating juicer), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 40% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period of over 2%.

