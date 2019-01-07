Bright Pattern Included in G2 Crowd's Winter 2019 Contact Center Infrastructure Report

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announces inclusion in G2 Crowd's Contact Center Infrastructure Report

SAN BRUNO, California, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern has been included in G2 Crowd's most recent Contact Center Infrastructure Software report. This report is based on real user satisfaction ratings on G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website.

Bright Pattern was ranked on the Contact Center Infrastructure report by receiving reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Contact Center Infrastructure category. Learn more about what real users have to say - Bright Pattern's review page

"Bright Pattern has had a very strong year and we are proud to be recognized by G2 Crowd as one of the top providers of contact center software in their 2019 Contact Center Infrastructure Report," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Innovative brands trust in Bright Pattern technology in order to provide a differentiated customer experience. Recent recognition from Gartner, Ovum, G2 Crowd, and other online review sites showcases the loyal customer base Bright Pattern has built as well as our ability to compete with some of the larger contact center vendors in the customer experience space."

Bright Pattern has received a series of awards and accolades highlighting its mature product offering, powerful corporate strategy, and success at delivering a powerful yet easy-to-use cloud contact center offering for any industry, anywhere worldwide, within any company size or structure. Bright Pattern matched the best vendors in reliability and scalability, administration and monitoring, core platform functionality, and security in the 2017-2018 Ovum Market Report. Additionally, Bright Pattern was placed as a leader in the 2018 FrontRunners Quadrant for Call Center Software.

Customer Reviews:

"With Bright Pattern, we have the ability to be agile and effective." - review

"Bright Pattern Customer Service is second to none. Have not dealt with better in 25+ years of IT Experience." - review

"Bright Pattern is easy to start, highly customizable, fully featured, and very scalable." - review

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across traditional channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

