The global whipping cream market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio predicts the global whipping cream market to post a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.(Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of cafés. The rise in the number of cafés and coffee shops is a driving factor for the market. This is because whipped cream is widely used in beverages like coffee, milkshakes, iced teas, hot chocolate, and others. Several cafés also offer pastries, cupcakes, waffles, scones and other food products where whipping cream is used as a topping. Moreover, varied tastes and preferences for premium coffee have further led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Leading café chains such as Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and Dunkin Brands are opening their outlets in many developing economies of Asia and South America. The growth in infrastructures like new airports and expressways in developing countries also give major coffee chains the scope of establishing their outlets. Thus, it can be expected that the global whipping cream market will register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global whipping cream market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for organic whipping cream as one of the key emerging trends in the global whipping cream market:

Global whipping cream market: Rising demand for organic whipping cream

The preference for natural and organic products like organic whipping cream is expected to support the growth of the global whipping cream market. Consumers are trying to curb their intake of food that contains chemical pesticides and fertilizers. The raw materials used to manufacture organic whipping cream are organically-produced, which means that only organic fertilizers and pesticides are used to produce them. The growing awareness of the health benefits of organic products is a significant factor that will drive the demand for organic whipping cream during the forecast period. Consumers in developed countries like the US, Italy, France, and Germany are purchasing organic products at higher prices than conventional products. This consumption pattern is expected to continue through the forecast period.

"Along with the rising demand for organic whipping cream, other factors such as the emergence of private label brands, new innovative and flavored whipping creams, new product launches, and the expansion in the retail landscape are expected to boost the growth of the global whipping cream market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global whipping cream market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global whipping cream market by product (dairy-based and non-dairy-based) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 46%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

