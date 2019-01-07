The global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market is expected to post a CAGR of over 21% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is favorable government regulations. Fossil fuels are the most widely used sources of power generation due to their natural abundance. However, GHG emissions from fossil fuels are significant challenges for environmental sustainability. The use of alternative energy sources, such as solar PV, wind power, and hydropower, is necessary to reduce emissions. Governments across the world support the adoption of solar PV systems through subsidies, tax benefits, and incentives to consumers and producers.

This market research report on the global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the key emerging trends in the global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market:

Global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market: Increased adoption of microgrids

A microgrid is a small-scale power grid that has its own generation and storage resources. Microgrids can function independently or collaboratively with other small power grids. A microgrid becomes a hybrid microgrid when it is integrated into the main power grid. A microgrid can connect and disconnect from the power grid to operate in both grid-connected and island modes. A microgrid can shift to island mode when there is an outage on the main power grid or if the system is disconnected from the main grid intentionally.

"Power grids are not always stable. Microgrids play a crucial role in areas where power outages are frequent. This is due to relatively unstable power grids. Microgrids are used in villages where grid-connected power is not accessible or has limited availability. They can function autonomously or operate parallelly with conventional grids. They are more reliable as they are unaffected by power outages in the main grid. They also reduce the cost of extending the grid to remote locations. Microgrids may generate power from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global crystalline silicon solar PV modules market by product (monocrystalline and polycrystalline) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The monocrystalline segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 68% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 81%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

