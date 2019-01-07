Fertin Pharma A/S: Fertin Pharma's Parent Company Acquires MedCan Pharma - Allowing Entry into Fast-growing Market for Cannabinoid Products

VEJLE, Denmark, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claudio Bidco A/S (the ""), the parent company of Fertin Pharma A/S ("") has signed and closed the acquisition of MedCan Pharma A/S (""), a research organisation focusing on developing innovative products containing cannabinoids with a primary focus on the fast-growing market for medicated cannabis.

Headquartered in Vejle, Denmark, Fertin Pharma is the leading independent B2B developer and manufacturer of medicated chewing gum, primarily within Nicotine Replacement Therapy ("NRT"), a pharmaceutical product used for withdrawal management in the process of tobacco cessation. Furthermore, Fertin Pharma has a wide portfolio of other medical chewing gum products as well as Nutraceutical products. In recent years, the company's unparalleled expertise within chewing gum has been further expanded with a range of lozenges and products based on the innovative Zapliq platform1.

The acquisition will give MedCan Pharma access to Fertin Pharma's strong capabilities within chewing gum and other oral delivery systems and form a unique platform for finalising the commercial development of medicinal cannabinoid products. MedCan Pharma will continue its wide range of existing dialogues with both large and specialty players in the cannabis industry and will be seeking new partnerships on a global scale through Fertin Pharma's existing set-up.

The global market for pharmaceutical and medicinal use of cannabis is expected to grow into a multi-billion dollar market over the coming years as an increasing number of countries legalise products containing Cannabinoids for therapeutic purposes. Fertin Pharma, in combination with Medcan Pharma, is poised to take part in this growth.

If you want to learn more about Fertin Pharma and explore opportunities for collaboration, please visit www.fertin.com . In case of questions related to the acquisition of MedCan Pharma, please contact Søren Birn, CEO, Claudio Bidco A/S and Fertin Pharma A/S on +45 7215 1521.

1 Zapliq is an innovative, patented delivery system invented by Fertin Pharma. Zapliq is unique in its ability to transform from a solid dose format into a liquid in seconds. Zapliq allows for high convenience, potentially faster on-set of action and interesting taste masking capabilities. Zapliq can be used as a delivery system for both Rx, OTC and Nutraceutical products.