Phyn Expands Availability of Phyn Plus Across Europe

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyn , the leading intelligent water company, today announced its industry-leading debut product, the Phyn Plus, Smart water assistant + shutoff, will soon be available across Europe starting with Finland, France, Spain and Sweden with the rest to follow. Phyn Plus is a single connected smart water monitoring device that detects leaks anywhere in a home and can automatically shut off the main water supply to prevent costly damage. Phyn Plus also monitors water use, giving homeowners insight into how much water their homes and water using fixtures are consuming so they can conserve and save. Phyn Plus is the first device of its kind to launch in Europe.

"Supported by nearly a decade of R&D, Phyn is dedicated to advancing its technology to deliver the most accurate and reliable intelligent water monitoring solution and leak detector available on the market today," said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. "Our team is excited to expand Phyn Plus' availability across Europe and help consumers take the next step in making their homes and other properties truly intelligent. By protecting their homes from leaks, users can rest assured they are doing their part to solve the global challenges facing water scarcity."

Phyn Plus will be available for purchase in Finland, France, Spain and Sweden coinciding with its debut at ISH in Frankfurt, Germany on March 11. ISH is the world's leading trade fair focusing on the responsible management of water and energy for buildings. The device is expected to be sold for €799 incl. VAT + installation, through the professional network of Uponor partners. Consumers can sign up to be the first to get Phyn when it launches in their area at www.phyn.com .

"We are delighted to bring Phyn Plus into the European market with support of our experienced plumbers and water specialists' network," said Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, Uponor. "Phyn's superior intelligent water technology enables Uponor to deliver exceptional smart home water monitoring across Europe and to proactively help homeowners advance their plumbing into the digital era."

Phyn is exhibiting at CES at the Belkin International booth in LVCC, South Hall, Booth #30512.

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water company, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn is backed by Belkin International, a global leader in consumer technology, Networking, Smart Home and Smart City, and Uponor, a leading provider of plumbing for residential and commercial spaces worldwide. Uponor Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland. Phyn is headquartered in Torrance, Calif. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com .

