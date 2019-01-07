Corrata Integrates with IBM MaaS360 to Deliver Ground-breaking Security and Control Solution to Enterprise Mobile Devices

DUBLIN, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Corrata, the award-winning provider of internet security for mobile devices, today announced that it has joined the IBM Security App Exchange ecosystem of partners. The integration brings together Corrata's unique Zero Gateway Mobile Threat Defense Solution and IBM MaaS360 with Watson, a global leader in unified endpoint management (UEM), to deliver ground-breaking visibility, control and security to enterprise mobile devices.

The joint solution will complement MaaS360's existing features, which help organizations to manage and secure endpoints, end-users, and everything in between using an AI approach to UEM. It will enable IBM's enterprise customers to benefit from cutting-edge mobile security, providing protection against the full range of known and zero-day mobile threats, in addition to total visibility and control over mobile data usage.

Today's mobile workforces are increasingly exposed to critical threats including phishing, malware infection, and data leakage. Attacks are growing more and more sophisticated and are utilizing a number of major platforms including SMS, social media, and smartphone apps to target mobile users. Because of this, implementing a made-for-mobile internet security solution is quickly becoming a critical priority for security-conscious organizations.

Corrata's cutting-edge Mobile Threat Defense solution provides unrivalled protection from such attacks. By using a combination of machine learning and threat intelligence, Corrata can detect threats and block access to any malicious site or service, as well as monitor device behaviour and identify vulnerabilities that could pose potential security risks. In addition, customizable policies and controls help businesses to deal with mobility issues such as non-compliant activity and unnecessary data costs. Corrata's Zero Gateway approach is unique in that all mobile traffic is processed on the device instead of via an external gateway, meaning that user experience and privacy is never compromised. Following this integration, all of these features will now be available via the IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers share applications based on IBM Security technologies.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with IBM and the integration with IBM MaaS360", said Colm Healy, CEO of Corrata. "Together our two solutions will provide enterprises with a powerful solution for protection, visibility, and control for mobile devices, minimizing potential risks, reducing costs and ensuring peace of mind. We are very excited for the benefits that this collaboration will bring to our and IBM's customers".

"The IBM Security App Exchange gives customers an opportunity to leverage their existing investments alongside our industry-leading UEM platform", said Chuck Brown, Sr. Offering Manager of MaaS360. "The addition of the Corrata app brings a new Mobile Threat Defense offering to the mix - giving customers a broader range of options to choose from in responding to mobile threats in their environment."

About Corrata

Corrata provides mobile security solutions for intelligent organizations. Founded in 2016 by technology entrepreneurs Colm Healy and Brendan McDonagh, Corrata was named European Cybersecurity Start Up of the Year 2018. Corrata's patent pending software enables organizations to defend against mobile threats, block malicious and inappropriate content from the web or apps and eliminate unnecessary data usage. Corrata's technology provides enterprises with unprecedented visibility and control over mobile devices, protecting their employees from web, device and infrastructure-based threats. For more information, visit corrata.com.

About IBM Security

IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 35 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 8,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security , follow @ibmsecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.

Contact: info@corrata.com