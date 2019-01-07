Israeli company will offer $77m - made of up cash and shares - for a controlling stake in electric vehicle power train manufacturer SMRE with the aim of then making the Italian company a wholly-owned subsidiary as the Italian government plans a big EV push.Israeli inverter maker and PV monitoring solutions company SolarEdge is entering the electric vehicle market with a planned acquisition of SMRE that would value the Italian company at around $151 million. Herzliya-based SolarEdge today announced it will acquire the 51% of the shares in SMRE owned by its founder, Chairman and CEO Guy Sella and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...